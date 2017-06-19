June 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis-based mechanical contractor Murphy Company has promoted Kevin Suiter to vice president of estimating.

Suiter is a registered professional engeineer with 23 years of experience. He previously worked at the University of Missouri-Columbia as a mechanical engineer. He also serves as the vice president of the St. Louis chapter of the Sheet Metal & Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association.

Tags | company news, construction, Kevin Suiter, Missouri, Murphy Company, St. Louis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com