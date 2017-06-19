June 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ryan Companies US and PrairieCare recently held the grand-opening of the 610 Medical Center in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

The 41,000-square-foot, two-story medical office building will be home to PrairieCare and PrarieCare Medical Gruop.

PrairieCare provides behavioral health services to all ages. The new medical office building will be dedicated to PrairieCare’s partial hospital program for youth, intensive outpatient programs for all ages, outpatient clinic services for all ages and administrative space.

Ryan provided development, construction, capital markets, civil engineering, landscape architecture and management services for the project; and HGA Architects designed the core and shell services and Pope Architects designed PrairieCare’s space.

Tags | Brooklyn Park, healthcare, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Office, Ryan Companies, St. Paul

