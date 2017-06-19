June 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Reichle Klein Group recently closed a multi-year office lease for 26,586 square feet in Maumee, Ohio’s Arrowhead Business Park.

Reichle Klein Group’s Mike Poulos, Harlan Reichle and Walter (Tony) Plath represented the building’s landlord, Arrowhead Toledo Realty.

Adecco USA leased the space, and was represented by Reichle Klein Group’s Jason Westendorf.

Tags | Harlan Reichle, Maumee, Mike Poulos, Office, Ohio, Reichle Klein Group, Walter Plath

