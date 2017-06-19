June 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan has assisted Fettig Employment Agency in signing a lease at 11635 Fulton St. in Lowell, Michigan.

Fettig opened its Lowell location May 22 after completing minor renovations to the space. The chain also has locations in Rockford and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Todd Leinberger and Doug Taatjes of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan helped Fettig expand to the Lowell market.

Fettig was started in September 1995, at which time the focus was general business staffing. As Fettig grew, its services expanded to include office, skilled manufacturing, direct hire and light industrial.

Tags | Doug Taatjes, Grand Rapids, Lowell, Mchigan, Michigan, NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, Office, Todd Leinberger

