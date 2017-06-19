June 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marty Maier has joined Southfield, Michigan-based Signature Associates’ industrial division.

Maier will specialize in industrial sales and leasing along the Interstate-75 corrior.

Tags | industrial, Marty Maier, Michigan, Signature Associates, Southfield

