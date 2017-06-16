June 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Signature Associates has been awarded the representation of St. Clair Industrial Park, 105 acres of vacant land on Range Road in St. Clair, Michigan. The Economic Development Alliance of St. Clair chose Signature to market this property.

Paul Saad and Ben Wilkiemeyer of Signature Associates are the listing brokers representing the owner, the City of St. Clair.

Previously, the land was leased for bean farming, but is now cleared for development and fully serviced with utilities in place. Through Signature, the City of St. Clair is hoping to expand its reach and find great businesses for the property.

Tags | industrial, land, Michigan, Signature Associates, St. Clar

