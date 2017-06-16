June 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan brokers Hillary Taatjes Woznick and Doug Taatjes will handle all the leasing negotiations for a new 13,000-square-foot, two-story office and retail building under construction at the popular Ada Hillside Center just west of Amway’s world headquarters on Fulton Street in Ada, Michigan.

Pinnacle Construction Group has recently started construction on the site, which will fill the currently-vacant parcel along the Northwest edge of the four-building Ada Hillside Center.

Concept Design Group is the architect on the project. The building is expected to be completed by fall of this year. The building’s address will be 6739 Fulton Street East.

Tags | Ada, Doug Taatjes, Hillary Taatjez Woznick, Michigan, NAI Wisinski, Office, Retail

