June 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Industrial specialist Leonard Popplewell has joined Kansas City’s Kessinger/Hunter & Company.

Popplewell joined Kessinger/Hunter as a summer intern in 2016. Kessinger/Hunter hired him as an industrial broker after he graduated from Arizona State Universty, where he earned a master’s degree in real estate development.

Tags | company news, industrial, Kansas City, Kessinger/Hunter & Company, Leonard Popplewell, Missouri

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com