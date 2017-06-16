June 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Scott Wilson, chief executive officer of St. Louis-based design/build firm S.M. Wilson & Co., has received the Silver Beaver Award from the Greater St. Louis Area Council – Boy Scouts of America in recognition of his volunteer service to the organization.

For the past five years, Wilson has chaired the Scouts’ annual Pinewood Derby, a racing event that raises money and awareness for the Greater St. Louis Area Council.

The Silver Beaver Award is the highest recognition a Boy Scout council can bestow on an adult volunteer.

