Berkadia recently sold Pheasant Run, a multifamily property in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Ken Aston and Andrea Kendrick of Berkadia’s St. Louis office negotiated the sale on behalf of the seller, Lipton Group. The deal closed on May 31.

The property features one- and two-bedroom apartment-style units and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include walk-in closets, window treatments, carpeting, patios, balconies and entertainment decks. Common-area amenities include two swimming pools, a walking trail around a lake, fitness center, indoor basketball courts and a children’s play area.

