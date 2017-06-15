June 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Dickman Company, Inc./CORFAC International closed the sale of a 50,250-square-foot industrial building at 1725 Dolphin Drive in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Network Investments, LLC purchased the building from Dolphin Drive Investors, LLC.

Samuel M. Dickman, Jr., Samuel D. Dickman and TJ Huenerbein were the brokers involved in this transaction.

Tags | industrial, Samuel Dickman, The Dickman Company, TJ Huenerbein, Waukesha, Wisconsin

