Sunbelt Rentals, represented by Bruce Granger of NAI Hiffman, signed a new lease at 3030 N. Tripp Ave. in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Sunbelt, one of the largest equipment rentals in North America, will lease 29,000 square feet formerly occupied by ComEd, according to a statement from NAI Hiffman.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, industrial, NAI Hiffman, Sunbelt Rentals

