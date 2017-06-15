June 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Hiffman assisted in the sale of a 37,500-square-foot property from Renishaw to Heidner Property for $3.2 million.

Heidner purchased the building in order to strengthen its fast-growing businesses including Heidner Property Management and Gold Rush Gaming, according to a statement from NAI Hiffman. Renishaw relocated to a new 133,000-square-foot build-to-suit space in West Dundee.

Jason Wurtz and Jack Reardon of NAI Hiffman and Jason Talanian from Glenwood Commercial Realty represented Renishaw in the sale.

Tags | Chicago, Glenwood Commercial Realty, Illinois, industrial, NAI Hiffman

