June 15, 2017

A new multi-tenant retail property is under construction in East Peoria’s Levee District, according to a statement from Cullinan Properties.

The multi-tenant building located at 4015 Spinder Drive will house a T-Mobile store. The Target-anchored shopping center is already home to a diverse mix of local and national retail, restaurant, service and medical tenants. Some of those include Ross, Ulta, Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant, Jenny Craig and Heartland Dental.

The Levee District is over 90 percent leased with a few available spaces.

Tags | Illinois, Levee, Peoria, Retail

