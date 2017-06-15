June 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Minneapolis-based Mortenson has promoted Nate Gundrum to vice president of real estate development.

Gundrum has worked at Mortenson since 2011, and has helped deliver such hospitality projects as the AC by Marriott and Hampton Inn & Suites in Minneapolis.

Gundrum has also taken a leadership role in Mortenson’s development work in Portland and Phoenix, including the 12th and Market apartments adjacent to Portland State University and the Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown Phoenix.

Tags | hospitality, hotel, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nate Gundrum

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com