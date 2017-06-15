June 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International negotiated a 55,045-square-foot lease of office and industrial space in Oak Park, Michigan.

Wurth Baer Supply Company, a wholesale distributor to the woodworking industry, is the new tenant.

The landlord, Bar Pro Ventures, is planning a renovation of the facility’s interior, including 3,500 square feet of new office space and the installation of a high-hazard fire-suppression system.

Jason Capitani of L. Mason Capitani and Steven Podolsky of Podolsky Circle CORFAC International represented Wurth Baer in the transaction.

