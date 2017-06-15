June 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Dan Jensen and Kurt Jensen of Kessinger/Hunter & Company have broken ground on the development of a 47,000-square-foot expansion to Medart, Inc.’s second warehouse facility in Edwardsville, Kansas.

This represents the third industrial building for Medart in Edwardsville.

Medart and Kessinger/Hunter’s relationship spans more than 22 years. Kessinger/Hunter designed Medart’s origional Edwardsville facilities in the early 1990s.

Tags | Dan Jensen, Edwardsville, industrial, Kansas, Kessinger/Hunter & Company, Kurt Jensen

