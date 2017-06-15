June 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

JRK Property Holdings has acquired Clover Creek, a 504-unit apartment community in suburban Chicago in a transaction brokered by HFF.

Clover Creek, located in Lombard, is a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in seven four-story buildings and two two-story buildings on a 34-acre site. Amenities for tenants include a pool, playground, soccer field, volleyball court, dog park, clubhouse, fitness center and business center.

Sean Fogarty, Marty O’Connell and Amanda Friant from HFF represented both parties in the transaction.

