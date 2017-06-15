June 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Yann Palmore has been hired as a vice president in JLL’s Smart Building team.

Palmore comes to JLL with nearly 20 years of experience in management, energy and sustainability. Most recently, he was founder and president of Evolved Buildings, helping property owners and developers create IT architectures for “net-zero” and high-performance buildings.

Before founding Evolved Buildings, Palmore was president of Sustainable SoCal Inc., a consultancy focusing on construction management, energy efficiency and strategic real estate planning.

