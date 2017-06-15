June 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jack Durburg, CEO of the Americas at CBRE, was honored with an Outstanding Leadership in Real Estate Profession award from DePaul University’s Real Estate Center.

“In his day-to-day activities, whether business related or personal, Jack makes it a practice to lead by example. In this capacity, he has shown many, many people that a good leader is deliberate in making thoughtful decisions, is generous with their time, considers the impact of their actions on future generations, and makes personal investments in their community,” wrote, in a joint statement, Charles Wurtzebach, professor and chair of the Department of Real Estate, and Douglas and Cynthia Crocker Endowed Director of the Real Estate Center at DePaul.

Durburg oversees CBRE’s largest operating unit and is responsible for the firm’s business within the Americas. He serves as a member of the company’s Global Operating Committee and also chairs the Americas Strategy Group.

The recognition marked the establishment of the Chicago Commercial Real Estate Industry Endowed Scholarship Fund of more than $200,000. The fund will help the real estate center provide about $100,000 annually in scholarships to DePaul students.

Durburg attended DePaul and earned an MBA from Kellstadt Graduate School of Business in the Driehaus College of Business. He received an undergraduate degree from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Tags | award, CBRE, Chicago, Illinois, Jack Durburg, people, student housing

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com