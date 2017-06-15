June 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

EnsembleIQ expanded its lease from 12,000 square feet to 19,800 square feet at the company’s office near O’Hare International Airport.

MBRE assisted the business intelligence provider in expanding its lease at 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., according to a statement from MBRE. Stagnito Business Information, a previous client of MBRE, merged with Path to Purchase Institute to create EnsembleIQ. The merge prompted an office expansion.

Kyle Robbins and Boris Yelyashov of MBRE assisted EnsembleIQ with the lease.

Tags | Chicago, EnsembleIQ, Illinois, MBRE, O'Hare, Office

