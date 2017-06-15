June 15, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Colliers International and its James|Bitton retail team recently closed the sale of Cuyahoga Falls Market Center, a 76,358-square-foot power center in in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

The center includes tenants such as Petsmart, Big Lots, Five Below, Chipotle, Verizon Wireless and Starbucks.

A private investor purchased the center for $11.5 million. Cuyahoga Falls LLC was the seller, represented by Colliers’ James|Bitton team.

Kevin James and Grant Chaney of Colliers represented the seller.

Tags | Colliers International, Cuyahoga Falls, Grant Chaney, Kevin James, Ohio, Retail

