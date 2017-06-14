June 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Dickman Company, Inc./CORFAC International, announced the completion of a lease between Technology Way LLP and Aquarius Technologies LLC, which will be occupying 21,740 square feet of industrial space at 420 Technology Way in Saukville, Wisconsin.

Nick Keys of the Dickman Company, Inc. represented the tenant and Stephen Provancher and Brett Garceau of NAI MLG Commercial represented the landlord.

