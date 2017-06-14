June 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Reed Construction will renovate the interiors of six speculative suites totaling 32,000-square-feet for 123 North Wacker in Chicago, according to a statement from Reed.

Recently the building was acquired by LaSalle Investment Management’s Income and Growth Fund VII, the 30-story, Class A office space aims to give tenants a high-quality product that is less costly than a newly constructed project.

JLL selected Reed Construction to shift the traditional office tower into a more creative space. The renovation will include open offices, exposed ceilings, polished concrete, collaborative conference rooms, glass office fronts, high-end millwork, unique lighting fixtures and drywall cloud accents. The project is slated for completion in July 2017.

Project manager Erik Gunderson will lead the team for Reed Construction. Joining him will be Project Engineer Paul Jennrich and Project Superintendent Mike Detlefsen. Architectural services will be provided by Earles Architect Associates.

Tags | 123 North Wacker, Chicago, Illinois, JLL, LaSalle Investment Management, Office, Reed Construction

