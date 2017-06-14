June 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mission Point Management Services, LLC, a full-service healthcare and property management company, acquired the former St. Mary’s Adult Foster Care Residence at 2102 Orleans in Lafayette Park, Michigan, in partnership with Slavik Companies, Welbrook Senior Living and Pierre and Hany Boutros.

Mission Point Management Services will invest $13 million to transform the 37,000-square-foot building and former foster care facility into a 59-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. The center will create 75 new jobs in the city of Detroit and provide medical and healthcare services and modern amenities to patients and their families. Focusing on short-term physical and occupational therapy, the center will serve patients in their transition between the hospital and home.

The center, which was originally constructed by the Archdiocese of Detroit and operated by the Daughters of Divine Charity until 2013, will feature 54 private suites and fully accessible private bathrooms, as well as a full rehab center, private dining, recreation facilities and concierge services.

