June 14, 2017 | Dan Rafter

L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International closed the sale of three industrial facilities totaling 303,865 square feet in Shelby Township, Michigan.

CIE USA purchased the three facilities located off 23 Mile Road and Utica Drive.

CIE USA, an automotive supplier, purchased all three properties that it had previously leased.

Jason Capitani and Joe DePonio of L. Masion Capitani represented the seller in this transaction.

