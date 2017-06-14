June 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

An affiliate of Horizon Group Realty Holdings, represented by Kiser Group, purchased an 80-unit property for $11.5 million, according to a statement from Kiser.

The seller accepted the offer and marks the highest price per unit for a four plus one asset north of Irving Park Road. The listing team included Lee Kiser, Michael Feldstein and Ken Naslund all of Kiser Group.

Tags | Chicago, Edgewater, Illinois, Kiser Group, Retail

