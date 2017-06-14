June 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Cushman & Wakefield NorthMarq director Leah Maurer recently arranged the sales of Edinburgh Festival Centre and Shingle Creek Shopping Center, two nearly fully occupied retail assets in the northwest Twin Cities market.

Maurer represented seller IRC Retail Centers in the transaction of Edinburgh Festival Centre, which closed June 1, and represented buyer LS Capital in the transaction of Shingle Creek Shopping Center, which closed June 12. In each case, IRC Retail Centers sold the property to LS Capital.

Edinburgh Festival Centre, at the corner of Highway 252 and 85th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park, Minnestoa, totals 91,563 square feet, and is anchored by a Festival Foods grocery store. The center, which is 95 percent leased, also includes a Caribou Coffee, Broadway Pizza and Dollar Tree store.

The 39,456-square-foot Shingle Creek Shopping Center is located at the intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway, Intestate 694 and Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Just south of a Target, the strategically positioned center is fully leased to a tenant list including Panera Bread, H&R Block, Gamestop, UPS and several others.

