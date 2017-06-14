June 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Group, Inc. promoted Anton Johansen to lead project management services in the Milwaukee office. Johansen will provide oversight for CBRE’s program and project management services throughout Wisconsin.

Prior to this role, Johansen was a member of CBRE’s Global Workplace Solutions group. He has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate and construction industry.

Before joining CBRE, Johansen spent 11 years in estimating and senior project management roles for contracting firms in Milwaukee and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Tags | Anton Johansen, CBRE, company news, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

