In mid-August, Brad Gries will officially begin his new role at LaSalle Investment Management as head of U.S. acquisitions, according to a company statement.

Gries will be based in Chicago and oversee a team of 20 acquisitions professionals that are responsible for sourcing, underwriting and executing new investments across the country. He will also serve on the LaSalle Americas Investment Committee, the LaSalle Americas Management Board, and the LaSalle U.S. Allocations Committee.

In addition, Gries will help the firm raise capital and focus on elevating investment performance for LaSalle’s clients. As a senior member of LaSalle Americas, Gries will be directly involved in the formation and successful execution of joint ventures and large portfolio transactions.

Gries has more than 20 years of experience and spent the past 16 years with Deutsche Asset Management, Americas Real Assets in a variety of leadership roles.

Tags | Brad Gries, Chicago, finance, Illinois, LaSalle Investment Management

