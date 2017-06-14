June 14, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Two 100,000-square-foot buildings in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood will be redeveloped into a mixed use project including office, light manufacturing and retail space.

Transwestern was retained by Condor Partners to lease the space at 1901 and 1911 S. Sangamon Street, according to a statement from Transwestern. Jeff Dowdell, Katie Steele and William Briggs of Transwestern will lease the project which will be ready for occupancy in the first quarter of 2018.

Mural Park offers a restaurant, cafe, rooftop deck, bicycle storage and a dog-friendly environment, according to the statement. Murals will be featured in the community plaza in conjunction with the nearby National Museum of Mexican Art and other local artists. The plaza plans to host local art installations and year-round gardens.

Pilsen’s direct office asking rates on average are 30 to 50 percent less than rates in the West Loop. Business are attracted to the newly constructed space in Pilsen that allows for full-floor leases and Mural Park aims to answer that demand, the statement said.

Tags | Chicago, Condor Partners, Illinois, Office, Pilsen, Transwestern

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com