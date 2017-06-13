June 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CA Ventures added Sean Spellman to its development as the chief development officer, according to a company statement on Monday.

In his new role, Spellman will be responsible for executing a robust multi-sector pipeline that includes nearly 30 projects valued at more than $2 billion throughout the US. The role was formerly held by JJ Smith, now principal and president of the firm’s student housing division.

Spellman, 43, started his career as a development manager at McShane Development Company and then moved on to Northern Builders where he lead leasing, development and sales efforts.

For the past six years, Spellman has run the Chicago office of Opus Development where he led the firm’s in-house construction and development teams implementing projects in student housing, mixed-use, multifamily, senior housing, industrial, office and retail.

Spellman holds a civil engineering degree from Purdue University. He also serves on the national board of directors for NAIOP and is a member of Urban Land Institute, National Multifamily Housing Counsel and Executives’ Club of Chicago.

