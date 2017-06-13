June 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The shareholders of law firm Polsinelli on June 8 elected F. Chase Simmons as the firm’s vice chair and chair-elect.

Simmons is also chairman of Polsinelli’s national real estate practice group and real estate equity group. He has been with the firm for 20 years, his entire legal career.

Simmons will assume his chairman’s position on January 1 of 2019, succeeding chairman and chief executive officer Russ Welsh, who has served in the position since 1998.

Tags | company news, F. Chase Simmons, Legal, Polsinelli

