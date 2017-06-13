June 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Susan Branscome, senior vice president and managing director of NorthMarq Capital’s Cincinnati regional office, arranged acquisition financing of $8.1 million for Polk Avenue Industrial, a 284,000-square-foot property in Nashville.

The industrial complex is two stories and located southeast of downtown Nashville.

Branscome also negotiated the $7.75 million refinance of Crescent Centre, a 131,400-square-foot industrial property in Sharonville, Ohio.

This transaction was structured with a 10-year term on a 25-year amortization schedule. NorthMarq arranged financing for the borrower through its relationship with a life insurance company.

Tags | Cincinnati, finance, industrial, Nashville, NorthMarq, Ohio, Strongsville, Susan Branscome, Tennessee

