Marcus & Millichap, on behalf of a private investor, sold the Ashland Wellington Plaza for about $9.8 million, according to a statement from the company.

The 19,979-square-foot retail property, with Jewel-Osco as a tenant, is located at 2862-2928 North Ashland Avenue in Chicago.

Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean R. Sharko of Marcus & Millichap had the exclusive listing. The buyer of the property was a St. Louis-based investor who previously did not have any property in Chicago.

