June 13, 2017 | Sara Freund

Keeley Construction along with Clarius partners, completed a cold storage warehouse in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.

The company celebrated the opening on May 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 2357 S. Wood St., according to a statement from Keeley. Mayor Rahm Emanuel along with executives from Preferred Freezer Services and Keeley Construction were in attendance.

The 227,043-square-foot facility is the third warehouse for Preferred Freezer Services in Chicago. Keeley also handled the construction for the company’s second building in 2009.

Construction on the Wood Street warehouse began in March 2016 and was completed this year in May. The construction team for Keeley Construction was led by Marc Ciaglia, Paul Plzak and Billy Keeley.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, industrial, Keeley Construction, Pilsen, Preferred Freezer Services

