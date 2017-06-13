June 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Colliers International sold a four-story office building at 901 Tower Drive in Troy, Michigan, and two high-tech properties at 5210 and 5220 South State St. in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Barry Swatsenbarg witih Colliers negotiated the sale of both 901 Tower Drive and the properties in the State Street Executive Park.

The two deals closed in early June for a combined $33 million.

Tags | Ann Arbor, Colliers International, Michigan, Office, Troy

