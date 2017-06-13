June 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Group helped residential real estate brokerage firm Keller Williams Pinnacle Group lease 11,500 square feet of office space at 4680 Parkway Drive in Mason, Ohio.

The real estate firm is expected to move into its new space in the third quarter of 2017.

Chris Carey, an associate with CBRE, represented Keller Williams Pinnacle Group in this transaction.

