Berkadia recently closed the sale of the Valley Forge and Urban Green apartment complexes in Iowa.

Valley Forge is located at 2048 9th St. in Coralville, Iowa, while Urban Green is at 7715 Hickman Road in Urbandale. Michael Sullivan, Alex Blagojevich and William Ryan with Berkadia negotiated the transaction on behalf of the seller.

Both properties were built in 1968, and each features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The properties were 95 percent to 100 percent occupied at the time of the sale.

