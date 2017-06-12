June 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ryan Companies US, Inc.; Life Care Services; and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, along with community officials from Schererville, Indiana, recently celebrated the completion of construction and grand-opening for Clarendale of Schererville, a $40 million, 177-residence senior living community in Schererville, Indiana.

Development team members and Clarendale staff welcomed town officials and other guests to the event held on June 7.

Clarendale of Schererville at 7770 Burr St., is the third Clarendale senior living community from developer-builder Ryan Companies. According to Ryan Companies, the development created nearly 500 construction jobs. About 85 permanent staff positions will have been created when the senior living community is fully operational.

Clarendale of Schererville has been built on about 9 acres at the northwest corner of U.S. Route 30/Lincoln Highway and Burr Street. The three-story community is comprised of 85 independent-living residences, 38 assisted-living residences and 54 memory care residences. The residences range from about 720 square feet to 1,300 square feet for independent living, and from about 300 square feet to 890 square feet for assisted living and memory care. The finishes throughout the community include granite kitchen countertops in the independent and assisted living residences.

Tags | construction, Indiana, Multifamily, Ryan Companies, Schererville, seniors housing

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com