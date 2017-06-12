June 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Missner Group acquired 900-950 Busch Parkway within the Corporate grove Business Park in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, according to a statement from the company.

The 121,000-square-foot property is currently 100 percent leased and will serve as an investment property for the Missner Group’s portfolio, the statement said.

The building was developed by Van Vlissingen and Co. in the Corporate Grove Business Park, a 200-acre business park consisting of over 3 million square-feet of office, research, tech and distribution center.

Originally the building was built in 1985 as a 50,000-square-foot office and expanded in 1999 by 71,000 square feet. Today the property’s largest tenants are the Rockin’ Jump Indoor Trampoline Park and The Pillow Factory. A 6,000 square foot executive office suites area, located on the second floor building is fully leased to three companies.

Ed Adler of Missner Group and Brett Kroner of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and seller respectively in the transaction.

Tags | Illinois, industrial, Lake County, Missner Group

