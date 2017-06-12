June 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Missner Group completed a build-out for Oxxford Clothes, Inc.’s new location at 5635 South Archer Avenue near Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Missner will now redevelop the company’s former location in the West Loop at 1220 West Van Buren, according to a statement from the company. After spending 67 years at that location Oxxford sold the building to Missner last year. The redevelopment of the West Loop property will include constructing open floor plans and exposing ductwork and brick features. The renovated office will also include tenant lounge with a rooftop deck, fitness center, conference centers and bike storage.

Oxxford’s new property is a 40,000 square foot facility located at the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Archer Avenue. The Missner Group completed selective demolition and finished a complete renovation of the space. Construction included a large production area, office space, dressing rooms, lounge area, loading dock and reception area.

Kent Nepras of Missner was the project manager and Steve Bulger was the superintendent for the project. Gemini Associates provided architectural services an Larry Goldwasser of Cushman & Wakefield was the broker for Oxxford Clothes.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, industrial, Midway Airport, Missner Group

