Lee & Associates has negotiated a long-term lease and sale of a 15,900-square-foot manufacturing facility at 125 Tubeway Drive in Carol Stream.

The property was purchased by a private investor from Orseno Properties, according to a statement from Lee & Associates. Michael Androwich Jr. of Lee & Associates negotiated the lease and sale on behalf of the seller and buyer.

