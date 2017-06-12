June 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Colliers International will Carlow Corporate Center, a project developed and owned by Northern Builders, according to a statement from Colliers.

David A. Bercu and Jim Estus of Colliers are responsible for leasing the building. The newly-constructed 302,354-square-foot industrial building in Bolingbrook, Illinois will be ready for occupancy in August 2017.

The property features 36′ ceiling clear height and expansive trailer and car parking.

Tags | Bolingbrook, Carlow Corporate Center, Colliers International, david bercu, Illinois, industrial, jim estus

