Builtech Services lauched a critical facilities division led by industry expert, Matthew O’Hare. He was recently named vice president and principal of the newly created critical facilities division, according to a company announcement.

Prior to joining Builtech, O’Hare held a senior leadership role at Executive Construction, Inc. where he developed and grew the company’s critical facilities division. Other key projects include 250,000-square-foot enterprise suite data-center for Ascent in Northlake, a 25,000-square-foot datat center expansion for Motorola in Schaumburg and multiple confidential projects totaling more than 1 million square feet.

The division will specialize in design assist, pre-construction cost and ROI analysis, construction management and general contracting servicing. Matt and his team will work with clients to develop project plans and ensure delivery.

