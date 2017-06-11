June 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Signature Associates has negotiated the lease of 30,152 square feet of industrial space at 31900 Sherman Drive in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Paul Hoge of Signature Associates represented both the landlord, Kemp & Sherman Company, and the tenant, Stec USA, Inc. This transaction represents an expansion for the global automotive supplier.

Tags | industrial, Madison Heights, Michigan, Paul Hoge, Signature Associates

