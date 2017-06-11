June 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Group provided acquisition financing for the 48-unit Park Lane Apartments in downtown Carmel, Indiana. Savile Row Capital, an Indianapolis-based firm, acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

The transaction involved a Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan with a 10-year term and 30-year amortization. The loan also included three years of interest-only payments, a 4.34 percent fixed interest rate and loan-to-value ratio of 80 percent.

Dan Gable and Jason Brown from CBRE Capital Markets worked on behalf of Savile Row Capital.

