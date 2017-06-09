June 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Dickman Company, Inc./CORFAC International recently closed the sale of a 40,427-square-foot industrial building at 12745 W. Townsend St. in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Ryan Opportunity Investments, LLC purchased the building from Favorite Son, LLC .

Samuel M. Dickman, Jr., Samuel D. Dickman and TJ Huenerbein were the brokers involved in this transaction.

Tags | Brookfield, CORFAC International, Milwaukee, Office, Samuel Dickman, The Dickman Company, TJ Huenerbein, Wisconsin

