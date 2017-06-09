June 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Chris Nieburg has joined St. Louis-based Spiegelglass Construction Company as senior project manager.

Before joining Spiegelglass, Neiburg held estimating, operations, project management and engineering positions at several St. Louis-based residential and commercial construction companies. He led several restaurant renovation projects and managed large- and small-scale projects for educational and seniors housing faciities, hotels and offices.

Tags | Chris Nieburg, company news, construction, Missouri, Spiegelglass Construction Company, St. Louis

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com