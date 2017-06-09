June 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Rowena Amelung has joined St. Louis’ MC Industrial as business development manager. She previously served as the company’s divisional quality manager.

Amelung brings more than 13 years of industrial construction experience to her new position.

Tags | company news, industrial, MC Industrial, Missouri, Rowena Amelung, St. Louis

